Toyota starts preparatory operations at Karnataka plant, but wants showrooms to open before scaling up

Updated : May 06, 2020 12:14 AM IST

The company will restart activities at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.
However, meaningful production will only commence once the entire value chain is on track.
