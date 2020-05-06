Auto Toyota starts preparatory operations at Karnataka plant, but wants showrooms to open before scaling up Updated : May 06, 2020 12:14 AM IST The company will restart activities at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. However, meaningful production will only commence once the entire value chain is on track. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365