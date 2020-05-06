Toyota starts preparatory operations at Karnataka plant, but wants showrooms to open before scaling up

India's fourth-largest carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said on May 5 that it will begin some "preparatory operations" at its Karnataka plant as the government's relaxations on industrial activity to resume operations kick in. TKM manufactures flagship vehicles like the Innova and Fortuner at the plant, while it imports completely built units of the Vellfire.

The company will restart activities at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. However, meaningful production will only commence once the entire value chain is on track, TKM pointed out.

"The challenge that lies ahead of us is the fact that for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that our entire value chain starts operating. Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers but our dealers as well who are based in different parts of the country including cities that are still under severe lockdown," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Toyota will initially focus on spare parts supply to cater to markets where customer service has already started.

"These preparatory operations are conducted to provide our workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply as that is an important requirement from the markets where certain customer service activity has already started", Soni said and added that the first few days of operations will be spent training staff on the new guidelines that the company has adopted to resume operations.

The company had recently issued guidelines for its dealers as they prepare to resume operations as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

The company, in line with the rest of the auto sector, reported zero wholesale in April.

"These are critical times and we were aware that there would be no wholesales in the month of April 2020,” Soni said and pointed out, "We are working closely with our dealer partners to offer them the best support to re-stimulate demand in a safe and heathy atmosphere... We have devised key guidelines in the form of a ‘Restart Manuals’ which can be adhered to whilst starting operations in both our factories as well as dealerships."