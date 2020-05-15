Toyota says over 50% showrooms partially open, no clear trend in sales

After over a month of remaining shuttered, auto showrooms in India are beginning to open up for business. However, as automakers make a cautious start to production and work with their dealer partners to open up retail channels, the contention is two-fold: maintaining continuous operations in the face of the dynamic zoning and guidelines at district levels, and assessing if there will be enough customers to generate revenues in these cash-starved times.

Passenger carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor told CNBC-TV18 that over 195 out of 375, or over 50% of its retail touchpoints in the country, had been opened up at the time of writing this story. However, as Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President of Sales & Service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor points out, these are dynamic numbers.

"It is important to note that these showrooms are partially open, these are not 100% functional dealerships," he told CNBC-TV18, adding, "While the overall number seems to be increasing, but within the numbers you have to see carefully that in some places dealerships start, and then they stop, and some new ones start at another place. So what looks like plus one, is actually is minus two plus one". The automaker is seeing more traction at its service outlets, with the all-India average for capacity utilisation in services now at 29%-30%.

Demand scenario remains uncertain

The demand scenario is still difficult to predict. "In the sales area there is confusion, because on some days we get a lot of enquiries, but other days are not as good, so there seems to be no uniform trend so far," Soni says.

TKM has so far received more than 4000 enquiries, mostly online, 600 new orders, and has already delivered 200 cars. Most customers are preferring to take home deliveries of their vehicles, according to Soni.

The focus, Soni shares, is to ensure business returns to normalcy, and that the company keeps a balance between customer satisfaction and the viability of a dealer's business in a particular market.

As major metros in states of Maharashtra and Delhi continue to observe a stricter lockdown, the highest number of showrooms are currently operational in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and the north-eastern states, followed by some parts of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are partly open.

Company yet to start production

Even as the automaker opens up its retail fronts, the company has still not resumed production at its Bengaluru factory, and is currently rejigging stock at its dealerships across the country and the factory to cater to over a month's orders that Toyota had before the lockdown came into effect.

"We have not started production yet. Because of the reduced demand, we are managing with current stock at the dealerships. Normally we don't take stock from one dealership to another, but this time we are forced to do this because it is a faster way to cater to demand," Soni explained.

The company earlier announced it was going to start some preparatory operations at its factory from May 5.