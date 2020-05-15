  • SENSEX
Updated : May 15, 2020 11:36 AM IST

Passenger carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor told CNBC-TV18 that over 195 out of 375, or over 50% of its retail touchpoints in the country, had been opened up.
The demand scenario is still difficult to predict.
Even as the automaker opens up its retail fronts, the company has still not resumed production at its Bengaluru factory.
Toyota says over 50% showrooms partially open, no clear trend in sales

