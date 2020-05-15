Auto Toyota says over 50% showrooms partially open, no clear trend in sales Updated : May 15, 2020 11:36 AM IST Passenger carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor told CNBC-TV18 that over 195 out of 375, or over 50% of its retail touchpoints in the country, had been opened up. The demand scenario is still difficult to predict. Even as the automaker opens up its retail fronts, the company has still not resumed production at its Bengaluru factory. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365