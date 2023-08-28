Toyota Rumion launched in India at Rs 10.29 lakh

Toyota has introduced a new MPV in the Indian market, the Rumion, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Rumion is available in six variants with prices ranging from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV also comes with a factory-fitted CNG option and deliveries will start from September 8, 2023.

What’s new

The Rumion gets some cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the Ertiga, such as a trapezoidal grille similar to the Innova Crysta, a redesigned front bumper and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The interior is identical to the Ertiga, with a beige dashboard and upholstery, faux wood inserts and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Rumion is only offered in a 7-seat configuration.

Features And Safety Equipment

The Rumion comes with features such as automatic climate control, cruise control, connected car technology and an analogue instrument cluster with a digital MID. The safety equipment includes dual front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more. The top-spec Rumion V variant gets four airbags and ESC as standard.

Engine And Transmission Options

The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 103 BHP and 138 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The CNG variant of the Rumion has the same engine but with lower output figures of 88 BHP and 121.5 Nm. The CNG variant is only available with a manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the Rumion petrol is 20.51 kmpl, while the Rumion CNG is 26.11 km/kg.

Variants And Prices

The Rumion is offered in three trim levels – S, G and V – with the automatic gearbox available on all but the mid-spec G trim. The CNG kit is only offered on the base S trim.

Here are the ex-showroom prices of the Rumion variants S MT Rs 10.29 lakh S MT (CNG) Rs 11.24 lakh S AT Rs 11.89 lakh G MT – Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh V MT Rs 12.18 lakh V AT Rs 13.68 lakh

The Rumion is priced higher than the Ertiga by up to Rs 61,000 depending on the variant. The main rivals of the Rumion are the Ertiga, the Kia Carens and the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Warranty And Service Package

Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km for the Rumion, which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km. Toyota also provides free roadside assistance for three years and free maintenance for one year or up to 10,000 km.