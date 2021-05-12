Toyota rides out semiconductor chip shortage, doubles profits in Jan-March Updated : May 12, 2021 01:50:34 IST Toyota reported Wednesday its profit more than doubled in January-March from a year earlier to 777 billion yen ($7 billion). Quarterly sales rose 11 percent on-year to nearly 7.7 trillion yen ($71 billion) from 6.9 trillion yen a year earlier, the company said. Published : May 12, 2021 01:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply