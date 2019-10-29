Toyota Raize to make its global debut next week, says report

The images of Toyota Raize, the auto major's upcoming SUV, were leaked online, reported OverDrive. The sub-four-metre SUV, set to debut next week in Japan, is Toyota's version of Daihatsu Rocky that debuted at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, the report said.

Based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture, the car comes with features such as low-set, large hexagonal grille finished in black that is flanked by sharp intakes housing the fog lamps and LED DRLs, slim LED headlamps and the contrasting float-roof, the report stated.

The model, the report said, will come with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol motor with 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm.

In the interior front, the report added that the car will come with a floating touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster, alongside wide-rectangular elements for the AC controls and vents.