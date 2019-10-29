#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Toyota Raize to make its global debut next week, says report

Updated : October 29, 2019 04:46 PM IST

Based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture, the car comes with features such as low-set, large hexagonal grille finished in black.
The model will come with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol motor with 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm.
Toyota Raize to make its global debut next week, says report
