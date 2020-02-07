Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Toyota Motor production at China plants to remain shut through February 16 as coronavirus hits supply, logistics

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:11 PM IST

The decision extends Toyota's initial plans to suspend operations through Sunday, and comes as the threat from the coronavirus crisis closes in on the global auto industry.
Suzuki Motor Corp said it was looking at the possibility of procuring "made in China" car parts from other regions if it cannot access parts due to ongoing stoppages.
Parts made in China are used in millions of vehicles assembled elsewhere, and China's Hubei province - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - is a major hub for vehicle parts production and shipments.
Toyota Motor production at China plants to remain shut through February 16 as coronavirus hits supply, logistics

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement