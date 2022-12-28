Bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross have already started and can be made for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Interestingly, the company has Hycross’s top-end variant for around Rs 2 lakh more than the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Wednesday, announced the prices of its latest multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Innova Hycross in India. The Japanese carmaker has priced the new Innova Hycross between Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Design and features

Toyota has adopted a more SUV-like appearance for the new vehicle as it features a large grille at the front along with a high bonnet line. The new MPV also gets LED headlamps and DRLs that also act as turn indicators.

On the front, the new Innova Hycross, similar to the Innova Crysta, comes with a large windshield, while the rear gets a roof-mounted spoiler, LED tail-lights and blacked-out bumper.

Toyota Innova Hycross, in terms of dimensions, has the same height and ground clearance as the Crysta. The new Innova Hycross stands 20mm long and 20mm wide and offers 100mm more wheelbase than the Crysta.

On the inside, the Toyota Innova Hycross features a multi-layered dashboard which includes a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, rectangular AC vents and controls for heating and ventilation.

The dashboard also comes with soft-touch leather - dual-tone brown and black interior theme with Dark Chestnut leather seat upholstery on higher variants and black fabric upholstery on lower trims - and metallic decorations. Interestingly, the gear lever is also mounted on the dashboard.

Safety and equipment

Toyota Innova Hycross is offered in five variants – G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). The top variants feature bells and whistles such as paddle shifters, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate and memory function for the driver’s seat. The new MPV also gets a panoramic sunroof, which is the first for any Innova.

The new Innova Hycross also gets the company’s proprietary ADAS tech ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ that helps with lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a pre-collision system. In addition to this, the car also features six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control and ESP as standard.

Powertrain and mileage

The new Hycross, unlike all the previous Innova models that were based on a ladder-frame construction, uses a monocoque chassis and is based on Toyota's TNGA-C platform. The new vehicle is available with petrol and strong-hybrid powertrain options. However, no diesel option is available as of now.

Toyota Innova Hycross' strong-hybrid powertrain comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which uses an Atkinson or Miller cycle to improve fuel efficiency, and churns out 184hp. On the other hand, the non-hybrid version of the Hycross gets a 1,987cc engine that produces 172hp and 205Nm. This power unit is paired with a CVT gearbox.