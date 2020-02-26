Toyota launches seven seater luxury MPV Vellfire at Rs 79.5 lakh; check details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched self-charging hybrid electric luxury multi-purpose vehicle Vellfire in the country priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Equipped with a 2.5 litre gasoline hybrid engine coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery, the model churns out a power of 115 BHP.

The seven-seater model comes with various luxury features like lounge seats in second row, leather upholstery, three zone AC, one-touch power side doors, twin sunroofs among others.

The company claimed a fuel efficiency of 16.35 km/litre for the new model.

"The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. As industry leaders, it is imperative for us to challenge ourselves and provide customers with new breakthroughs that not only promises magnificence and comfort, but also contributes to the well-being of the ecosystem," TKM Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said in a statement.

The company has environmentally sustainable solutions at the heart of all its business operations and every single vehicle that is manufactured in the plant, he added.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said the company globally has a caravan of luxury offerings, and the launch of Vellfire in India marks a significant moment in the company's journey.

"The Vellfire is an icon of ultimate luxury whilst envisaging a greener future. Today's announcement is a significant step in our mid-to-long-term plan to achieve Zero CO2 challenge. We will continue to work for mass electrification thus moving towards the goal of sustainable mobility," he added.

The new model comes with seven airbags, vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM), emergency brake signal, hill-start assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability control (VSC).

It also comes with electronic AWD (all wheel drive) function.

"Our new offering truly encapsulates Toyota's class defining technology, comfort, elegance and sustainability and it gives us immense pleasure to bring such a renowned vehicle to India," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said.