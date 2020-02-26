Auto Toyota launches seven seater luxury MPV Vellfire at Rs 79.5 lakh; check details here Updated : February 26, 2020 05:09 PM IST Toyota seven-seater model comes with various luxury features like lounge seats in second row, leather upholstery, three zone AC, one-touch power side doors, twin sunroofs among others. Toyota claimed a fuel efficiency of 16.35 km/litre for the new model. Toyota new model comes with seven airbags, vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM), emergency brake signal, hill-start assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability control (VSC).