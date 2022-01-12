Toyota launches Camry Hybrid facelift in India; check price and specs here

Toyota has unveiled the Camry Hybrid facelift in India which starts at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The current eighth-generation Camry was introduced in India in 2019, and now Toyota has given the sedan an update, albeit a minor one.

Although there are no modifications under the skin, the Toyota Camry facelift contains minor exterior cosmetic changes and an enhanced infotainment system.

The new Camry generates power by the identical 2.5-litre 4-Cylinder ECVT Hybrid engine, which incorporates a naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. The total power output of this powertrain is 215 bhp, which is transmitted to the rear wheels with a CVT gearbox. This sedan is also available with an all-wheel-drive system in the global market.

The Camry got a mid-life update in late 2020, when it was unveiled all over the world. The cosmetic modifications now are modest, and it may take more than a glimpse to determine the new one from the old.

The new Camry has a more streamlined grille than its predecessor, with less chrome. The front bumper now has a bigger, wider central air intake, as well as new side chrome accents.

There aren't any significant changes to the profile, with the exception of the new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets new darkened inserts for the taillights.

The Camry comes in a single fully-loaded trim. As a result, it has three-zone temperature control, a sunroof, JBL audio system with 9 speakers, powered sunshades for the back passengers, power-reclining rear seats, powered and ventilated front seats with a memory operation for the driver's seat, airbags, wireless charging pad, reverse camera and head-up display.

The vehicle also offers a slew of other safety features that one would expect from a vehicle in this class.

The new Camry's interior is accentuated by a new floating 9.0-inch infotainment screen, which replaces the previous model's integrated 8.0-inch screen. The AC vents have been transferred below the infotainment screen, and the dashboard, centre console, and armrests have been offered a new trim finish. The infotainment system now has revised software, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.