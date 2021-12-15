Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices from January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said that it will increase prices across its entire product portfolio from January, in order to offset the impact of rise in input costs. The company sells a range of models including Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the domestic market.

Also Read |

”The price realignment is necessitated on the back of sustained increase in input costs including raw materials. All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase has a minimum effect on our esteemed customers,” TKM said in a statement.

Also Read | Tata Motors to raise prices of commercial vehicles by 2.5% from Jan

The cost of various essential commodities like steel, copper, aluminium and precious metals have gone up over the last one year.