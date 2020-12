Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has asked the state Labour Department and district officials in Bidadi to resolve the ongoing issue at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant and hold talks with the workers' union who been on a strike for nearly a month.

The company's management, led by Vikram Kirloskar met the chief minister on Monday, after it resumed production on December 4 with supervisory staff and workmen who have signed an undertaking to ensure that they will not disrupt operations.

This marks the second attempt at resumption of the Bidadi plant following a worker strike. A lock-out at the factory was first declared on November 10, as workers protested against the suspension of some employees by the company. The automaker has so far placed 60 members under suspension for misconduct and violation of company rules.

After the state government directed the employees to return to work, the automaker withdrew the lock-out on November 19.

However, on November 23, the company re-instituted the lock-out at two plants in Bidadi.