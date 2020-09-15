Auto Toyota Kirloskar Motor says it will work on increasing capacity utilisation, requests government for tax relief Updated : September 15, 2020 09:04 PM IST In a statement released to the media, Toyota clarified that India is an integral part of its global strategy. Toyota has two manufacturing facilities in Bidadi in Bengaluru, with a combined annual capacity of over 3,00,000 units. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply