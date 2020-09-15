Toyota Kirloskar Motor says it will work on increasing capacity utilisation, requests government for tax relief

India is the world's fourth largest market for cars, and also one in which cars attract some of the highest taxes. The slowdown in the auto sector, made worse earlier this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, has led automakers to make repeated appeals to the government for support.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian arm of Japanse automaker Toyota Motor Corporation, is the most recent automaker to emphasise the need for rationalising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on automobiles to bring back demand for automobiles.

"The message we are getting, after we have come here and invested money, is that we don’t want you," said Shekar Viswanathan, vice president of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in an interview to Bloomberg.

The report quotes Shekhar as saying, "In the absence of any reforms, we won’t exit India, but we won’t scale up."

In a statement released to the media, Toyota clarified that India is an integral part of its global strategy, "Our first step is to ensure full capacity utilization of what we have created and this will take time."

Toyota has two manufacturing facilities in Bidadi in Bengaluru, with a combined annual capacity of over 3,00,000 units. This capacity, however, remains highly underutilised as the ongoing pandemic leads to reduced efficiencies on the shop floor and also lesser demand.

In August, for instance, the company had to ramp down production to a single shift, selling just about 5,500 vehicles in the month, almost a 50 percent year-on-year drop.

In a statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "In wake of the slowdown that has been exaggerated by the COVID-19 impact, the auto industry has been requesting the government for support to sustain the industry through a viable tax structure."

This demand has been made by most major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country, including M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, and luxury carmakers such as Mercedes Benz India. However, whether the government has the fiscal headroom at present to cut rates remains a contentious question.

Cars in India are taxed in the 'Luxury' or 'Sin Goods' bracket, alongside cigarettes, air conditioners and refrigerators. On top of the 28 percent tax on cars, the government levies additional ceases depending on factors such as length, engine type capacity and ground clearance. This compensation cess can amount to a 20 percent additional levy, leading to a total tax rate of close to 50 percent.

Even as India looks to attract foreign manufacturing in India for the auto sector, high taxation rates play dampener as they keep demand low in a nation afflicted with low per capita income.