Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 6% decline in April wholesales due to maintenance shutdown

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 11:59:21 AM IST (Updated)

The automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, has reported a 6 percent decline in its April wholesales, citing a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month. The company dispatched 14,162 units in the month compared to 15,086 units in April 2022.

However, the automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.
ALSO READ | Toyota aims to produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023
Its SUV segment share also remained high owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner and Legender, which had a combined market share of over 82 percent in Q1 of CY 2023.
"The company is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquiries, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively," said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
Sood added that the Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid were also steadily contributing to the company's sales.
ALSO READ | Manasi Tata takes over as the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors
The automaker exported 1,348 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in April.
"The company undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety," Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.
Despite the decline in wholesales, the automaker remains optimistic about its prospects in India.
ALSO READ | Toyota India MD says carmaker will keep rolling out products based on eco-friendly tech
"Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82 percent market share in Q1 of CY 2023," Sood said.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: May 1, 2023 11:58 AM IST
