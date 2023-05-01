Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 6% decline in April wholesales due to maintenance shutdown

The automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, has reported a 6 percent decline in its April wholesales, citing a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month. The company dispatched 14,162 units in the month compared to 15,086 units in April 2022.

However, the automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.

ALSO READ | Toyota aims to produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

Its SUV segment share also remained high owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner and Legender, which had a combined market share of over 82 percent in Q1 of CY 2023.