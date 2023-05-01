Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 6% decline in April wholesales due to maintenance shutdown

2 Min(s) Read
The automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, has reported a 6 percent decline in its April wholesales, citing a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month. The company dispatched 14,162 units in the month compared to 15,086 units in April 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
However, the automaker said it witnessed high demand and good enquiries in the period, with the Hilux, Innova Hycross and new Innova Crysta maintaining strong demand.
Its SUV segment share also remained high owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner and Legender, which had a combined market share of over 82 percent in Q1 of CY 2023.