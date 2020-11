After four days of constrained operations, work is stalled once again at Toyota's manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, after a prolonged sit-in protest by its workers' union.

The management at Toyota Kirloskar Motor has re-instituted a lock-out at its two plants in Bidadi starting November 23. TKM had first declared a lock-out at the factories on November 10, after union members had "unlawfully stayed in the company premises and had compromised COVID-19 guidelines, thereby leading to a potentially volatile situation at the factory".

Workers were protesting the suspension of an employee by the company, which, TKM says, "has had a systematic record of misconducts and was (again) involved in a breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour within the factory premises".

However, the automaker withdrew the lock-out on November 19, following the instructions of the government of Karnataka. Despite that, few workers have been reporting to work, and the large majority are continuing their strike, Toyota said in a statement.

"For the plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90 percent in each shift is required and in view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity with such small number of workmen reporting to work", TKM said, adding that some workers are also instigating further unrest and are discouraging those members who are reporting to work from doing so.

Toyota also alleges that 400-500 union members are trying to "barge into the company at unscheduled times beyond their designated shifts" leading to an unsafe and hostile atmosphere at the plants.