Toyota Kirloskar enters CNG segment with Glanza, Hyryder variants

The Toyota Glanza E-CNG will start at Rs 8.43 lakh, with the pricing of the E-CNG Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be disclosed soon, as per sources.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced its entry into the CNG segment on Wednesday (November 9), with the launch of CNG-powered variants of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Glanza is Toyota's first model and the second premium hatchback in its class to come equipped with a CNG kit. According to sources, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG will start at Rs 8.43 lakh.

Toyota also confirmed that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with the CNG option, with prices to be announced at a later date.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited is a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and the Kirloskar Group in India that manufactures and sells Toyota cars.

