    auto News

    Toyota Kirloskar enters CNG segment with Glanza, Hyryder variants
    By Anand Singha

    The Toyota Glanza E-CNG will start at Rs 8.43 lakh, with the pricing of the E-CNG Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be disclosed soon, as per sources.

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced its entry into the CNG segment on Wednesday (November 9), with the launch of CNG-powered variants of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    The Glanza is Toyota's first model and the second premium hatchback in its class to come equipped with a CNG kit. According to sources, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG will start at Rs 8.43 lakh.

    Toyota also confirmed that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with the CNG option, with prices to be announced at a later date.

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited is a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and the Kirloskar Group in India that manufactures and sells Toyota cars.

    Also read: Electric 2-wheeler sales hit all-time high in Oct — here's company-wise breakup

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
