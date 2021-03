Toyota Motor Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd announced a capital alliance on Wednesday, reviving a partnership to bolster their competitive edge in connected, commercial vehicles.

Toyota will acquire 39 million shares in Isuzu, worth 42.8 billion yen, taking a 4.6 percent stake, they said. Toyota and Isuzu dissolved a previous capital tie-up in 2018.

Isuzu, Hino Motors and Toyota will set up the new joint venture, they said. Toyota will own 80 percent, while Isuzu and Hino will own 10 percent each, they said in a statement.