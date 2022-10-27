By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As the year slowly comes to an end, major automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Toyota, MG Motor, Jeep, and BYD are all set to launch new vehicles in India in November. To not miss any important updates, keep an eye out for more news about these four cars closer to launch. Here are the four expected car launches this month.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross is likely to make its debut this November. The estimated price of the car is Rs 20 lakh. The car will come with a larger touchscreen, LED lights, and a 360-degree camera. While keeping a similar shape to the older Innova Crysta, the Hycross will come with a unique style and powertrain upgrades. Toyota Innova Hycross will be using a monocoque platform. Apart from this, the car is designed to have a sunroof and ventilated seats. The MPV will be powered by a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine, which can produce around 190PS of power.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The new Grand Cherokee is going to be the fifth-gen updated version of the luxury SUV. A recently released teaser from the company revealed a seven-slot grille, surrounded by slim headlights with LED DRLs. Other highlights of the SUV include a floating roof at the D-pillar and the new LED tail lights. Jeep Grand Cherokee will sport grille shutters, air curtains, and re-styled rear pillars. From adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance aid, and emergency braking, the SUV is expected to have plenty of premium features.

MG Hector

The new MG Hector facelift comes with a modernized interior and front fascia. What makes this model fascinating is its new 14-inch touchscreen display, combined with features like a seven-inch driver’s display/ The ADAS functions and an electronic parking brake are just some of the expected features. Apart from this, the recent model will also have features like a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, premium leather upholstery, and more.

BYD Atto 3