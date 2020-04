Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian arm of Japan's largest car manufacturer is making several modifications to cope with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Except for vehicle delivery, the company has already gone online with it's entire sales process and is now looking at installing spray tunnels at dealerships to protect staff and customers. The company is closely studying SOP's followed by Chinese companies which have recently started resuming operations.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor told CNBC-TV18, "Once businesses resume, we will be dealing with a mindset issue. There will be fear in the minds of customers and also in the minds of staff at the dealerships. We have to think about the safety of the customer and the person attending to him as well."

Soni added that it has started laying out Standard Operating Procedure's (SOP) for it's dealers which include sanitizing showrooms twice a day and cleaning of every part of the showroom which is touched by the customer during his visit.

The company is speaking to vendors for spray tunnels, which will be used to spray a disinfectant on the customer who is entering the showroom. "Hygiene standards will go up massively, wherever the customer sits or touches a vehicle, all those touch points will be constantly sanitized", he said.

As the coronavirus threat is unlikely to subside anytime soon, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is introducing social distancing protocols at manufacturing plants and offices as well. "Adjustments are being made to ensure that there is a one metre distance between two workmen at the assembly line," Naveen Soni said.

The company says it is following all government advisories and all it's production facilities have come to a halt. Barring a few factory workers who are required for maintenance work in the production plant, there are no operations, said an official.

Worried about the coronavirus pandemic, customers had largely stayed away from showrooms in March and the trend is likely to continue even after the lockdown is lifted. Toyota India would be focusing heavily on online marketing to push sales.

"Even now we are sending customers photographs of the vehicles that they have purchased but cannot collect due to lockdown. We are telling them that their vehicles are safe and are being cared for," Soni said.