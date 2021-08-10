Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour rival MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater launched in India; Check price, variants, features

MG Motor India has launched the seven-seater Savvy, a variant of its popular MG Gloster. The SUV will be available from Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the same price as the 6-seater variant. The launch of the larger seating model in the domestic market will help the car compete with other front runners in the segment — Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The car has an additional seat in the middle row compared to the 6-seater version.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with six-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences."

The Gloster Savvy variant comes with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), the first level of autonomous driving technology. The car uses sophisticated sensors and cameras to track nearby objects to warn the driver and prevent collisions and accidents. Both the 6-seater and 7-seater variants come with ADAS. The car is India's first SUV to feature ADAS technology.

Powering the massive car, a 2.0l Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generates 200 PS (197 HP) with 480 Nm of torque. The power train is mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission system and a 4WD.