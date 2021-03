Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported a 36 percent increase in domestic sales at 14,075 units in February. The company had clocked domestic sales of 10,352 units in February last year.

”We started the year on a positive note and the trend continues as we close the second month of the year, clocking a growth of 36 percent. Wholesales have been very encouraging and we are witnessing a high influx of customer orders month on month, thereby both significantly contributing to the growth story,” TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement. In fact, sales in February have been better than sales in January, he added.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki total Feb sales rise 11.8% to 1.64 lakh units

”Moreover, new launches like the new Fortuner and Legender introduced in January and the new Innova Crysta launched in November 2020, have received a phenomenal response and have also been contributing to significant increase in both customer enquiries as well as customer orders,” Soni noted.