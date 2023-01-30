Toyota launches two CNG variants of SUV Hyryder, bookings open

Toyota has already started accepting bookings for the Hyryder CNG at a token amount of Rs 25,000 since November last year. Interestingly, the company’s Hyryder CNG, which is priced Rs 95,000 more than its petrol counterpart, offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.60km per kg.

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota, on Monday, launched CNG variants of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. Toyota this new version of SUV is available in two variants — ’S’ priced at Rs 13.23 lakh and ‘G’ at Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Toyota has already started accepting bookings for the Hyryder CNG at a token amount of Rs 25,000 since November last year. Interestingly, the company’s Hyryder CNG, which is priced Rs 95,000 more than its petrol counterpart, offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.60km per kg.

The new Hyryder CNG will go up against the likes of Grand Vitara CNG, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Taigun.

Design and features

The new Toyota Hyryder CNG comes with the same exterior design as its mild-hybrid petrol sibling. The only noticeable difference is the addition of the CNG badging. The new Hyryder CNG, on the inside, comes with an all-black interior and features the same switchgear and steering wheel from Maruti’s Grand Vitara.

The Japanese manufacturer is also offering a large 60-litre CNG tank, which compromises the boot storage capacity compared to its petrol counterpart. This Toyota SUV is based on the same platform as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and is also offered with the same mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options.

In terms of features, the new Hyryder CNG comes equipped with LED headlamps, a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control and 6-airbags, among others.

Powertrain

The new Hyryder CNG gets its juices through a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K-series engine and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This power unit churns out 87 BHP and 121.5 Nm when running on CNG as fuel. The same engine, when running on petrol, develops 99 BHP and 136 Nm.

It should also be noted that this is the same engine which is also offered in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG and has similar fuel efficiency. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in September last year. Toyota Hyryder’s mild-hybrid petrol version is available in four trims - E, S, G and V.