Japanese carmaker Toyota recently announced the launch of its all-new Century SUV at the global launching event of Vellfire and Alphard, last month. Now, ahead of the launch of the Toyota Century later this year, the photos of the latest SUV have been leaked giving an indication about the design.

According to an Autocar report, the new Century SUV is now being tested on public roads in Japan and the leaked photos have been possibly captured during the road testing.

In the leaked pictures the SUV can be seen in heavy camouflage, however, it gives a glimpse of its looks. The SUV seems to come in a bold design with a catchy appearance. The car looks to have a sharply raked front and rear windshield with large headlamps and featuring dual-layer treatment, Autocar report added.

According to the leaked picture, decent cuts and creases can be expected from the SUV that will make the car look more edgy and sharp.

The test mule also shows the multi-spoke alloy wheels which is similar to the preceding model of the Century sedan. However, the roof of the car seems flat and is upright at the back.

The Toyota Century SUV will be the second Century-badged car after the sedan which is only sold in Japan. However, the SUV will be a global product and will enter the markets outside Japan as well. The Century sedan is currently coming with a V12 petrol engine while for the upcoming Century SUV, some changes for making it more powerful are expected.

The Century SUV is expected to feature similar self-support architecture as the Grand Highlander. However, it is expected to come with a larger dimension than that of the Grand Highlander. The Century is going to be more suited to the city than off-road as it is primarily aimed to make it a chauffeur-driven car and it is expected to come in a 5-seater model.

According to reports, the Century SUV is aiming to provide an experience of a premium and luxury SUV as a competition to the Mercedes Maybach GLS and also Bentley Bentayaga.

However, more details about the new model of Toyota are expected to be revealed closer to the launch, which is slated to hit the market towards the end of 2023.