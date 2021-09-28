Toyota cars in India to be costlier from October 1

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced today that its cars will be pricier from October 1. The hike, as per the Japanese auto giant, was necessary to offset the increasing input costs. Toyota had earlier in August announced its decision to raise the price of its models.

“TKM today indicated that the company will realign the prices of its models, with effect from 1st October 2021. This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers,” the company informed in a press release.

