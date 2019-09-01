Auto
Toyota car sales plunge 24% in India in August
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported a 24 percent annual decline in car sales for August to 10,701 vehicles from 14,100 during the year-ago month due to economic slowdown.
Export of its sedan Etios, however, grew 75 percent to 843 units in the month under review from 481 units a year ago.
TKM is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan for the manufacture and sales of Toyota cars in India.
