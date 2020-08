Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it is entering compact SUV segment in the country with the launch of 'Urban Cruiser' model during the upcoming festive season.

Besides Vitara Brezza, the model would compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and upcoming products from Kia Motors and Nissan.

The Urban Cruiser would endear itself to the discerning customers who are seeking more from a compact SUV, TKM said in a statement.

The company will launch the compact SUV in its India line-up during the festive season to cater to the growing demand for compact SUVs in India, it added.

"With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Services) Naveen Soni said.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.