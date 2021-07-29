‘Tough and sporty’ Tiago NRG to be launched on August 4; check details

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2021 Tiago NRG on August 4. The new Tiago NRG will have a ‘tough and sporty’ design. It may be priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to the old version which is priced at Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company had earlier launched the sporty design for the Tiago hatchback in 2018. This was discontinued last year after the facelift was introduced for Tiago, the company’s popular five-seater hatchback.

The older model had sported accents like black plastic cladding on the sides, wheel arches and roof rails too. It also boasted of more ground clearance than the standard Tiago models while the interior had a premium look with orange accents around the AC vents and gear lever and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

Though the company has not revealed much about the sporty Tiago NRG, it is rumored the second-generation Tiago NRG will have more to offer in terms of design elements and features. The exterior may sport a redesigned bumper, new 14-inch alloy wheels, black plastic claddings on the sides, wheel arches and tailgate.

One can expect the interiors to have a premium all-black theme, a new touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a lot more.

Engine wise, the second-generation model may only have a 1.2 litre petrol unit with 84 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque and is likely to get an AMT gearbox besides the regular five speed manual transmission. The safety features are expected to be on similar lines with the older version of the Tiago NRG model.