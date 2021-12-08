Total vehicle sales decline by 2.7% in November, two wheeler retails down 1%: FADA

The total vehicle retail sales declined 2.7 percent on a YoY basis in November, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said in a statement on Thursday. When compared to November 2019 (a regular pre-COVID month), overall retails continue to fall by -20 percent, the report said.

The two wheeler retails were down 1 percent in November 2021, PVs by 19 percent and tractors by 9 percent on a YoY basis, FADA said.

“Auto retail for the month of November continued to remain in negative zone despite Diwali as well as marriage season in the same month. The unwanted rains in southern states further spoiled the party. Unless rural India starts showing signs of strength, overall retails will continue to remain weak," FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said,

On YoY basis, 3W and CV were up by 67 percent and 13 percent. 2W, PV and tractors fell by 1 percent, 19 percent and 9 percent respectively. 2W sales were not able to show momentum even though Diwali and marriage season fall

in the same month.

Semiconductor crises continued to haunt PV sales as despite huge bookings. Dealers were unable to satisfy customers due to supply issues resulting in long waiting periods. Commercial vehicles lead by M&HCV continued to show growth over last year (on low base) but has a long way to go when compared to pre-covid times. The spread of new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ once again has halted normalcy to prevail in life as educational institutes and offices defer opening plans, FADA said.