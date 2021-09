In a historic move, armed forces have decided to induct females in the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Centre told the Supreme Court on September 8.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings has said India is expected to post strong economic growth in the coming quarters, even as inflation, led by food prices, is likely to remain elevated.

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on the government’s auto PLI scheme, Nipah virus, Afghanistan crisis, and more