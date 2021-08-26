Top automakers demand GST cut, govt has a different view on weak demand

RC Bhargava, chairman of India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, and Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor, have questioned the Centre’s commitment to supporting the auto sector, which is one of the largest sources of wealth creation and employment in the country.

Why are automakers unhappy?

The crux of the dispute between the auto industry and the government comes down to high taxes. Automobiles are taxed at 28 percent GST before other fees and road taxes are added. This results in consumers paying up to nearly 80 percent on taxes on vehicles during the final purchase, which significantly drives up cost and leads to poor sales.

Vehicle makers are seeking reduced tax rates, especially entry-level segment vehicles where even a difference of a few thousand rupees influences the consumers' decision.

"There have been a lot of statements made on the importance of the auto industry. But in terms of concrete action, which would reverse the decline in trend, I haven't seen any on the ground. I am afraid words don't get us very much in terms of extra sales," said Bhargava at the event organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The prices of two-wheelers have also been impacted by the tax structure.

"The price of the moped has gone up 45-50 percent. The GST on two-wheelers is the same as a luxury-level product. Is the auto sector being recognised for what it has contributed to the environment, to revenue, and to foreign exchange earnings? That is the question RC Bhargava has raised,” said Srinivasan.

Shekar Viswanathan, former vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, had said last year that low sales meant that companies were finding it harder to scale and expand.

What is the solution?

The manufacturers want the government to reduce the tax burden on vehicles, especially entry-level segment vehicles so that the benefits can be passed on to customers.

Tax on vehicles in countries like Germany and Japan are less than 25 percent of the vehicle's value.

According to SAIM, the sales of vehicles across almost all major segments were one of the lowest in the past decade. Passenger vehicle volumes in FY21 were the lowest since FY15 and two-wheeler volumes were at their lowest since FY14. Sales of commercial vehicles and three-wheelers were even worse. In FY21, commercial vehicle sales were at their worst in 11 years; and three-wheeler sales were the lowest in 19 years.

While the pandemic and its resultant restrictions had a sharp effect on the sales of the vehicles, high rate of tax is among the factors to blame.

Centre’s response

The government has responded to the criticism by asking whether lowered taxes would lead to any significant increase in sales in the first place.

“I want to understand, before GST came, what was the taxation structure in large auto markets? Was the taxation structure any lesser? I think it might have been a little higher. We can't decrease taxes without knowing whether that will actually lead to a corresponding increase in auto sales,” said Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, who also attended the conference.

“I am keen to understand the reason behind the fall in numbers after 2017-18 for a sector that promised high growth a few years back,” added Bajaj.

Bajaj also highlighted the increase in the sales figures for SUV segment as an example of GST not being the issue.

"Those earning better have graduated to an SUV. But for a large section, like the buyer of an Alto or WagonR, an increase of Rs 45-50,000 is enormous. At the lower end, most can barely afford a car. Please keep the affordability factor in mind,” Bhargava answered in response.

The Finance ministry had earlier shot down requests for reducing GST on vehicles, and instead asked automobile manufacturers to reduce costs by cutting down on royalty payments made to foreign parent organisations. But under increasing pressure, the government might respond to calls from the industry.

"I would be very happy to engage with you to see what we can do even on tax rates, what is the tinkering we can do to see to it that certain segments get the encouragement they deserve," Bajaj said.