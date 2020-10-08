Ahead of festive season, car and two-wheeler manufacturers launch new models

Just in time for the festive season, automakers are busy bringing new products to the market to keep the enthusiasm alive and the metal hot.

The day witnessed three major automakers launch new products and make price announcements, all bundled with innovative financing solutions and value-added benefits -- essential to bud confidence in a cash-strapped market.

#1. Mercedes Benz rolls out first electric SUV, the EQC at Rs 99.3 lakh ex-showroom

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz has announced it will start rolling out its electric SUV, the EQC, in India in a phase-wise manner, starting with 13 locations in 6 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The luxury EV, the first from Mercedes' EQ brand is an important launch for the company in India, also making it the first luxury EV in the country. The EQC is priced at Rs 99.3 lakh ex-showroom and comes with attractive industry-first warranty schemes and financing options.

Moreover, Mercedes dealers will also plan individual household feasibility surveys for buyers, and wall box installations at home or office, all-inclusive in the price of the car.

#2. BMW brings in the new G310 GS and G310 R to India

BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of luxury carmaker BMW, launched the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India, also making it the first country in the world to witness the launch of the new products.

The new bikes will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,45,000 (for the G 310 R) and Rs 2,85,000 (for the G 310 GS) respectively. Both the products are manufactured in India at the Hosur facility in cooperation with its partner TVS. Here too, the company has focused on accessible and flexible EMI schemes to reduce the cost of ownership for prospective buyers.

#3. MG Motor India launches Gloster at starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh

The Gloster, touted by the OEM as the country's first autonomous (level-I) premium SUV, can be booked for Rs 1,00,000, and deliveries will begin this Navratri onwards.

Note that the introductory prices announced by MG can be availed only until October 31, or the first 2,000 bookings for the car, whichever is earlier. The SUV comes in 6-seater and 7-seater variants and 4 trims, with the most expensive variant priced at Rs 35.38 lakhs.

#4. Honda launches H’ness CB350 at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh