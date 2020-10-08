Auto Ahead of festive season, car and two-wheeler manufacturers launch new models Updated : October 08, 2020 09:49 PM IST German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz has announced it will start rolling out its electric SUV, the EQC, in India in a phase-wise manner, starting with 13 locations in 6 cities. The Gloster, touted by the OEM as the country's first autonomous (level-I) premium SUV, can be booked for Rs 1,00,000, and deliveries will begin this Navratri onwards. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.