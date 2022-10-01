By CNBCTV18.com

October is expected to be a week with some exciting car launches in the second half of the month. Here are the major headlines from the world of automobiles in the past week, in case you missed them.

Porsche debuts with $72-billion IPO

German luxury carmaker Porsche made its debut on the German stock market after a bumper $72-billion IPO, the second-largest seen in the country. The IPO puts the company’s market cap equal to its parent, Volkswagen AG, in terms of valuation.

Citroen C3 EV launched

French carmaker Citroen launched its EV SUV Citroen C3 in India on September 29. The EV launch comes just a few weeks after the ICE Citroen C3 was launched in the country.

Tata Tiago EV, India’s cheapest EV, launched

Tata Motors on September 28 launched Tiago EV variants that come for a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.49 lakh. The hatchback is the cheapest EV in India at the moment. Tiago EV variants will be priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh ex-showroom.

Toyota launches flex-fuel pilot

Japanese automobile multinational Toyota launched its flex-fuel pilot in India this week. The car will be capable of running on more than one type of fuel, or a mixture of petrol with ethanol or methanol, with a full launch later in the month.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starting from Rs 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the prices of the Grand Vitara starting at Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Grand Vitara's intelligent electric hybrid would cost between Rs 17.9 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh.