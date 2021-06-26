This week in auto: Price hikes, Gujarat EV policy, Sona Comstar debut, TaMo Butschek’s new role

After a blockbuster revision in subsidies for electric two-wheelers under the FAME II electric vehicle policy, the government has now extended the validity of the scheme by two years to March 2024.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Department of Heavy Industries, close on the heels of its decision to raise demand incentives on the purchase of electric-two wheelers by 50 percent -- to Rs 15,000 per kWh from the earlier subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh. Moreover, while these incentives had to be capped at 20 percent of the cost of the two-wheeler earlier, they can now go up as much as 40 percent of the cost of the vehicle.

Gujarat’s new EV policy

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's government announced a new electric vehicle policy in the state, with subsidies for buyers and capital incentives for charging infrastructure developers. ​The government has set aside Rs 874 crore to subsidise a target of 2 lakh EVs in the state over the next four years. If you're a prospective buyer in Gujarat, you're looking at savings of up to Rs 30,000 on the price of an e-2-wheeler, according to rating agency ICRA.

Costlier cars, bikes

Amid the growing shift to electric vehicles, here's the dampener. Leading manufacturers of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles raised prices this week. India's largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki, on Monday blamed rising commodity costs for yet another round of price hike. This is the third time the company has raised prices over the last six months. While Maruti didn't say how steep these price hikes will be, they will vary across models.

But what seems like poison to prospective Maruti customers is meat to the car maker’s shareholders. Maruti shares nearly 11 percent in four days to close at Rs 7623 on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki, however, wasn't the only automaker to hike prices this week. Hero MotoCorp, India & the world's largest two-wheeler maker also said it will raise ex-showroom prices of its bikes and scooters by upto Rs 3,000 -- this will impact entry-level demand most, the Federation of Auto Dealers' Association of India (FADA) told CNBC-TV18.

Automakers have had to take several rounds of price revisions this year to offset the high costs of critical raw materials like steel and certain metals over the past year.

Change of lanes

This week also settled the speculation around Tata Motors' MD & CEO Guenter Butschek's contract at the company. Tata Motors formally announced that Butschek will step down from his role on June 30, but will continue to consult for Tata Motors. Butschek took the reigns as Tata Motors' MD & CEO in 2016 and has been instrumental in scripting a stunning turnaround in the company's sales, improving perception around its passenger car portfolio and pushing for electric mobility. While word of a new CEO is yet to come by, Tata Motors said Girish Wagh, President of the commercial vehicle business at TaMo will be elevated to the executive director, and that Wagh, Shailesh Chandra who's president of the passenger vehicles business, and Thierry Bollore who is the chief executive at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will work closely with Chairman N Chandrasekaran to steer the ship.

Stellar debut

Electric vehicle parts manufacturer Sona Comstar had a blockbuster debut on the bourses, with trading in the shares being frozen at the upper end of the 20 percent intra-day circuit filter. The stock had a tepid opening at Rs 302, compared to its issue price of Rs 291. However, a sudden wave of demand sent it soaring, and there were only buyers in the stock on listing day. The stock was flat the following day but has already earned IPO subscribers around 25 percent in two trading sessions.

Turning corner

Ashok Leyland's fourth-quarter earnings announcement for FY21 wrapped upmarket action in auto this week. The commercial vehicle maker turned in a profitable quarter with a standalone net profit of over Rs 240 crore, against a loss of Rs 57 crore for the same period last year.