This week in auto: M&M all for EVs, auto insurance gets exciting, car sales power ahead

From changes in vehicular insurance to vehicle sales going up once again, here’s a wrap of the auto sector this week.

Mahindra’s EV roadmap

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced its partnership with British International Investment to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary for its electric vehicle (EV) business. The company is buoyed by its success with back-to-back launches in the SUV segment and has unveiled a roadmap for its EV launches, starting with XUV400, which will be launched in September.

BMW records best half-yearly sales

BMW Group India recorded its best-ever half-yearly sales performance, selling 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January and June. The lion’s share of sales was from the BMW brand, which sold 5,191 units, witnessing a 65.5 percent growth.

Pay as you drive for insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India permitted insurance providers to provide ‘pay as you drive’ policies where the premium will be determined by the usage of the vehicles. Analytics-based insurance policies will determine the premium, based on driving behaviour as well.

Mahindra quarterly SUV sales up 70%

New launches like XUV 700, Thar, and Bolero propelled M&M’s quarterly sales to 75,000 units in one quarter, a 70 percent growth. The auto brand has been seeing close to 9,000 bookings a month despite most of its portfolio having a wait time of as much as two years. The company also reported an easing in the semiconductor supply situation, which helped sales figures.

Vehicle sales increase by over a quarter