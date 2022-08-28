Auto This Week: Maruti Swift CNG available via subscription, Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Here's everything big that happened in the world of automobiles this week that you need to know about.

Toyota bets on Hybrids for India

Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota will be doubling down on its hybrid strategy for India , reported Reuters. The company believes that hybrids will perform better than expensive EVs in a price-sensitive market like India as it gears up to dial down its Indian strategy.

Maruti Swift CNG available via subscription

Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest automaker, launched a new service that allows customers to lease the CNG variant of the Maruti Swift. The Rs 7.77 lakh-worth car can be leased in several cities with prices starting at Rs 16,499 (all-inclusive monthly).

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ launched

Mercedes-Benz launched its first all-electric performance AMG kit vehicle in India with the launch of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC. The electric sedan is expected to offer a range of around 320 to 550 km with the expected opulence of an S-Class.

Lamborghini bringing global models to India