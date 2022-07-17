This week in auto: BMW Motorrad launches G 310 RR, Audi drives in edited A8 L and more

From launches by Audi and BMW Motorrad India to an uptick in wholesale of passenger vehicles in India, here’s a wrap of the top auto stories this week.

BMW’s G 310 RR

BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new G 310 RR motorcycle in India on July 15. Touted to be BMW’s most-affordable fully-faired motorcycle, G 310 RR will be available in two variants — RR Sport which comes at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Audi A8 L edited launch

German luxury carmaker Audi launched the facelifted version of its flagship sedan, A8 L, in India on July 12 at a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore. Bookings for the new avatar are already underway through the company’s website and dealerships for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. Compared to the outgoing model, the facelifted version of Audi A8 L gets a reprofiled front end, with a bolder chrome studded grille. Under the hood, it retained its 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol V6 engine with mild-hybrid tech.

Hyundai unveils Tucson

Hyundai India unveiled the new generation Tucson SUV, which will be launched with 29 first and best-in-segment features. The car comes with an updated exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, and ADAS features. According to the company, the new SUV will be launched in early August this year.

Tata Motors Nexon variant

Tata Motors launched a new variant of its compact SUV Nexon, XM+(S), at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes in between the XM (S) and the XZ+ trims. It has additional features like electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, and a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

EV cells

Some of India’s top electric two-wheeler makers may not have used grade-A cells in all the vehicles produced and sold in the country, which may have resulted in the recent spate of fires.

Almost all companies submit grade-A cells for testing, a source in the testing agency Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) told CNBC-TV18.com. However, many may not be necessarily using the same in the vehicles, he said. Queries sent to companies like Okinawa, Ola, Jitendra and Pure EV remained unanswered.

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise