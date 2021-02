We all know about Elon Musk’s love for supercars now. But it seems that the Tesla founder had a great taste in cars even 20 years ago.

A recent video posted by CNN from its archives on YouTube shows Musk, a young entrepreneur and then CEO of X.com, taking delivery of his McLaren F1 supercar in 1999. He bought the car with his newfound Silicon Valley riches, much before the days of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk is heard calling it a “million-dollar” supercar in the video. He goes on to add that there are just 62 such McLarens in the world, and he’s the owner of one of them.

In what appears to be a mix of pride, excitement and emotion, Musk is heard saying that three years ago, he was showering at YMC and sleeping on the office floor. "And now, obviously I’ve got a million-dollar car and quite a few creature comforts. It is a moment in my life," he says the video and adds that the McLaren F1 is the fastest car in the world.

I remember this clip. I watched this 20 years ago when it first aired. The McLaren F1 was legendary, even back then. I remember thinking, "Who is this dork? How did he get a car like that?" https://t.co/kpYFsfuqQw — Deane Barker (@deane_barker) January 7, 2021

.@elonmusk in 1995, fixing his car by himself as he couldn't afford to pay for repairs pic.twitter.com/85KHnKtPCA — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 11, 2021

This pic also piqued interest in many Twitter users. One of them wrote, “4 Years later he bought a McLaren F1. Still fun to watch. Damn, still using http://x.com (@PayPal ) to this date. (sic)”