Auto
This Maruti Suzuki car saw 81% increase in November sales despite auto slowdown
Updated : December 12, 2019 12:53 PM IST
India’s automakers have endured a difficult year with the sector bearing the brunt of the economic slowdown in the country, impacting all major manufacturers.
Maruti Suzuki has consistently reported declining sales throughout year.
India's largest carmaker saw its sales drop by 2 percent last month.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more