This Maruti Suzuki car saw 81% increase in November sales despite auto slowdown

The November auto sales in the country fell by 12 percent on a year-on-year basis after a brief uptick in October which was driven largely by the festive season discounts offered by automakers. Maruti Suzuki saw its sales drop by 2 percent last month.

India’s automakers have endured a difficult year with the sector bearing the brunt of the economic slowdown in the country, impacting all major manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki has consistently reported declining sales throughout year. The sales downturn has forced India’s largest carmaker to temporarily shut operations at its several manufacturing plants.

Maruti's total sales in November fell to 1.5 lakh units against 1.43 lakh in the corresponding month a year ago, Maruti said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 1.6 percent.

A majority of its models saw a huge decline in sales.

XL6, which was launched in August this year, saw its sales almost halve on a month-on-month bases, dropping from 4,328 units in October to 2,195 units last month. Ciaz’s sales slid 39 percent MoM, while sales of Alto—one of the best-selling cars in the country—slipped by 16 percent.

However, Maruti Suzuki’s hatchback offering, Celerio, saw an 81 percent increase in sales from October to November. Maruti sold 6,651 units of the car in November, a huge boost over 3,669 units it sold in the month prior.

Celerio was Maruti’s top performer last month—and by quite some distance. The next best-seller from Maruti’s stable was Vitara Brezza. The compact sports utility vehicle saw an 18 percent increase in sales, going up from 10,227 units in October to 12,033 units last month.