The prolonged auto slowdown in the country saw car sales plummet to new lows through the course of 2019. The New Year has also started on an inauspicious note with automakers reporting a 13 percent decline in sales in January year-on-year.

However, Maruti Suzuki had a better start to the year than a majority of its rivals. India's largest passenger car maker reported 1.6 percent rise in total sales in January 2020, selling 154,123 units against 151,721 units in the corresponding month last year.

Some of Maruti’s best-sellers recorded strong sales growth for the company. Eeco's sales climbed 61 percent in January month-on-month, rising from 7,634 units sold in December to 12,324 units last month. Dzire recorded a 47 percent growth, Wagon R 41 percent and Swift 35 percent.

However, the growth story wasn’t uniform across the Maruti Suzuki stable.

Ignis was a staggering failure for the company last month. Maruti’s hatchback offering sold 964 units in December 2019, but that number dropped to zero in January. India’s biggest carmaker failed to sell a single unit of Ignis.

Sales decline was registered in other Maruti offerings as well. XL6’s sales dropped 69 percent, Ciaz’s 53 percent, S-Cross’s 43 percent, Vitara Brezza’s 26 percent, Ertiga’s 25 percent and S-Presso’s 17 percent.

But Ignis took the cake with a 100 percent slide.

After a horrid 2019, 2020 hasn’t exactly begun on a positive note for most Indian carmakers. They will hope for a change of fortunes for the remainder of the long year.