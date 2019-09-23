Traffic challan: This is how you can carry key transport documents on your phone to avoid fines

You don't need to carry the thick file of important transport documents anymore as the road transport ministry has issued a detailed standard operating procedure for acceptance of such documents in electronic form.

With this, citizens can carry documents such as certificate of registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, certificate for pollution under check and any other relevant documents in electronic form.

According to the transport ministry, an electronic document will be legally acceptable only if it is available on DigiLocker or mParivahan app.

"The mParivahan mobile app is being provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through NIC. The details of RC, DL, Fitness Validity, Insurance Validity and Permit Validity are available on real time basis on this mobile app by entering the DL number/ Registration number pertaining to the vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

DigiLocker, a platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, can pull a citizen's driving licence or the Certificate of Registration details from VAHAN and make it available in the Digilocker App in an electronic form.

The data related to the insurance of new vehicles and renewal of insurance of vehicles is reflected on the eChallan app that is available only to enforcement officers.

As per the standard procedure, citizens can produce the required information either through the DigiLocker app or the mParivahan app. They can also download the driving licence or the Registration Certificate through these apps and store on their mobile devices.

"The enforcement agencies can simultaneously access these details from eChallan app, which has data for on-line verification of vehicle and its license status. Off-line verification of mParivahan QR Code is also available on this platform. Normal android mobile apps can be used for this purpose," the ministry said.