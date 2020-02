Auto industry in India has bore the brunt of the prolonged economic slowdown in the country. Automakers through the course of 2019 reported declining sales and the new year has started on a similar note. Vehicle manufacturers have reported a 13 percent sales decline in January year-on-year.

There was decline across all major vehicle segments. Commercial vehicle sales were down 14 percent, slipping down to 75,289 units last month from 87,591 units sold in January last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales in the passenger vehicle segment slipped from 280,091 units to 262,714 units, down 6 percent, in January YoY. Two-wheeler sales were down 16 percent YoY, while medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales fell 34.6 percent at 22,534 units YoY.

However, Hyundai’s Xcent is one of the few cars to have registered a positive sales growth in January on a month-on-month basis.

Hyundai sold 6,691 units of Xcent last month, a staggering 487 percent rise from the 1,139 units the company sold in December last year. The next best-selling car from the South Korean maker was its electric offering Kona, which registered a 225 percent sales growth, but it started from a small base, rising from a mere 12 units to 39.

Among Hyundai’s vehicles, Elantra’s sale was up 174 percent, i20 Grand’s 15 percent, i20 Elite’s 5 percent and Creta’s 3 percent. Every other Hyundai car reported declining sales.