This Gurgaon startup will charge EVs at your doorstep; check details

Gurgaon-based EV charging startup Hopcharge has launched its on-demand, doorstep, fast charging service, after a successful pilot run in the city. Hopcharge claims to take an average of 36 minutes to charge EVs depending on the type of the vehicle.

The service, India’s first, is available across Gurgaon and the company plans to offer it across all major metropolitans in the coming months.

How it works

Hopcharge has CNG vans carrying custom hardware with a battery and a high-power charger that provides doorstep charging facilities.

Users can book the charging service through the app. The Hopcharge e-Pod (energy pod) with compatible charger will come to the EV at a stipulated time. Hopcharge sees the service as a supplement to the existing fixed charging infrastructure.

The company will charge Rs 20 per kWh of charging, which comes to Rs 3-4 per km as per Hopcharge’s calculations, The Times of India reported. This makes the service comparatively costlier than a home charging station, but the added convenience and the on-demand service sets it apart from the charging stations. The company also claims that its patented technology ensures a healthy battery life of EVs.

“We are aiming to keep it less than 50 percent to 60 percent from the petrol kilometre cost but 20 percent to 30 percent higher than the slow charging,” Arjun Singh, Founder of Hopcharge, told the Hindu Business Line.

Hopcharge offers various ad hoc and subscription models like HopechargeX or Hopcharge Xpresso. Consumers can choose from these subscription models as per their charging needs and book the services.

Global expansion and challenges

Currently, the company is focusing on building Hopcharge as a concept and convenience to EV users in India. Later, it might expand to the US and emerging markets like Taiwan and some cities in Europe. Hopcharge has an entity in Japan.