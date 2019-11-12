This car defied auto slowdown to record exponential rise in yearly sales

Indian automakers have bore the brunt of the continuing economic slowdown in the country with most manufacturers struggling to sell their cars. The carmakers have continuously reported falling sales through the course of the year and have periodically announced brief halts in production in the face of declining demand.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, reduced its production by 20.7 percent in October, making it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output.

However, there is one model that has defied the general downtrend to register exponential sales growth.

Ford Figo, recorded 1,388 percent rise in sales in October year-on-year. The subcompact hatchback of the American carmaker sold 967 units last month, a significant improvement over the 65 units it sold in the corresponding month last year.

The model handily outperformed Ford’s other offerings in the country. The SUV Endeavour registered a 24 percent spike in sales YoY, while the sales of compact SUV Ecosport rose a mere 9 percent. Ford’s all other models registered a decline in sales, including its muscle car Mustang, which failed to sell even one unit.

Overall, the festive season in the country lifted the spirits of the automakers in the country but recovery still has some way to go.