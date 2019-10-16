These two Maruti Suzuki models defied auto slowdown to register record sales

While Maruti Suzuki reported a 27 percent decline in September sales year-on-year, two of its models defied the downturn to record over 35 percent increase in units sold.

India’s largest carmaker sold a mere 110,454 vehicles in September, a steep 27 percent slide from the 151,512 units it sold in the same month last year. Most of the company’s models saw a huge decline in sales, Ciaz leading the unwanted pack with a 73 percent downswing followed by S-Cross (65 percent), and Celerio (55 percent).

The smallest decline was recorded by WagonR at 11 percent. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,757 units of the hatchback in September down from 13,252 that it sold in the corresponding month last year.

However, Ertiga and Eeco defied the downward trend to record positive sales growth. Ertiga sold 6,284 units against 3,926 in the year ago period for a 60 percent year-on-year upswing.

Eeco, Maruti Suzuki’s microvan, sold 9,949 units last month against 7,354 from a year ago to register a 35 percent sales growth.

However, overall September failed to bring relief to automakers with all major manufacturers recording a sales downturn. The corporate tax rate cuts announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman towards the end of last month failed to provide a fillip.