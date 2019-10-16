Auto
These two Maruti Suzuki models defied auto slowdown to register record sales
Updated : October 16, 2019 01:22 PM IST
While Maruti Suzuki reported a 27 percent decline in September sales year-on-year, two of its models defied the downturn to record over 35 percent increase in units sold.
India’s largest carmaker sold a mere 110,454 vehicles in September, a steep 27 percent slide from the 151,512 units it sold in the same month last year.
However, Ertiga and Eeco defied the downward trend to record positive sales growth.
