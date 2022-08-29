These Sept car launches will rev up the festive season for auto sector

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini From luxury SUVs to hybrid cars, several exciting cars are set to be launched in the next month from the likes of Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Jeep, Hyundai, Citroen and Audi.

Several automakers are set to launch their offerings in the Indian market in September. From luxury SUVs to hybrid cars, here is the list of all upcoming cars which are expected to launch in India next month.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

One of the most-awaited cars launching in September is the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti. It features a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive, and a heads-up display and much more. The Grand Vitara will also get a hybrid option. It is expected to launch in early September in the price range of Rs 11-18.00 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota’s Hybrid version of the Grand Vitara is also set to launch in September 2022. The Hyryder is aiming for a 5-star safety rating in the GNCAP. The expected price of the Hyryder is like that of the Grand Vitara and the strong hybrid setup in the SUV is provided by Toyota, along with the eCVT gearbox.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be priced around Rs 9.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue N-Line

Hyundai has teased its latest offering of the N-Line series, the Hyundai Venue N-Line. The company has also revealed that the Venue N-Line will be launching on September 6, 2022. The N-line Venue is expected to get the same engine that the i20 n-line gets, a 1L turbo petrol that makes 118HP and 172nm. Hyundai may tweak the suspension and give the car bigger wheels.

The model will get a host of cosmetic updates as well and it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13 to Rs 14 Lakh.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is already available in the global markets, and it is set to come to India in September. The new Grand Cherokee is offered in two sizes in the foreign market; however, Jeep will introduce the 5-seater variant in the Indian market.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 is expected to be launched in India at an estimated price of Rs 65 Lakh.

Audi Q3 2022

Audi India is gearing up to launch the all-new Audi Q3 2022 SUV in the next month. The Q3 has already been officially teased on the company’s social media handles. It gets a host of updates with design inspiration taken from the Audi Q8 SUV. The India-spec Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, same as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.

Facelift Citroen C5 Aircross 2022

Citroen India is set to launch the updated C5 Aircross in the country in September 2022. The car was introduced globally earlier this year, and it gets several cosmetic updates and an extended feature list.

The updated version of the C5 Aircross is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37 lakh.