These companies have developed systems than can fully charge EV batteries in minutes

Amid a huge push from the government to switch to electric vehicles (EV), high costs, charging, including speed of charging, and range of these vehicles remain big concerns for buyers. The government will introduce a battery swapping policy that will boost the sale of EVs in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

Companies are also racing to develop fast-charging systems that offer consumers a gas car-like feel in terms of recharging.

These companies are developing fast charging technologies for EVs

Exponent Energy

Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based start-up, has built a battery pack called E-Pack and a charging station called E-Pump. The system offers a 0 to 100 percent rapid charge of commercial vehicles irrespective of the number of wheels in under 15 minutes, the company claims. Affordable lithium-ion batteries are key to this technology. The start-up is initially offering a warranty of 3,000 charging cycles.

“We’ve simplified energy flow between the battery and charger. This unlocks 15 minutes ‍rapid charging on a wide range of regular lithium-ion cells, making it affordable and scalable,” said co-founded by Arun Vinayak in an interview with The Better India.

The start-up says it has tested eight different types of cells in the market and rapidly charged all of them coming from different cell suppliers. Till now, Exponent has employed one kind of cell, which they will launch in January 2022.

ABB

In September 2021, ABB launched the world’s fastest electric car charger called Terra 360. The company claims the system can deliver 100km of range in less than three minutes.

The charging station will be available in Europe by the end of 2021, and it will arrive in the USA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions in 2022. The Terra 360 charging station is designed for meeting the daily needs and expectations of EV drivers around the world, the company said in its press release.

StoreDot

The Israeli company successfully manufactured batteries capable of fully charging in just five minutes. The new lithium-ion batteries were developed by StoreDot and were manufactured by Eve Energy in China on standard production lines.

It is possible to charge the batteries in five minutes, but it will require high amounts of energy. Utilizing the available charging infrastructure, StoreDot aims to deliver 100 miles of charge to an EV battery in five minutes by 2025, reported The Guardian.

Tesla

Tesla claims its Supercharger is capable of providing a rapid charge for 200 miles of range in 15 minutes with a max charge rate of 250 kW. It is currently the most widely used fast charger for EVs in the world, according to the company’s website. However, for a full charge, the system may take over 30 minutes.

India’s EV revolution has also picked up pace and companies from around the world are rushing to develop robust charging networks.

So far, Tata Power has created a network of more than 1,000 public EV charging stations across 180 cities and on multiple state and national highways. Finnish company Fortum built the first public charging station for Indian Oil in Hyderabad. Other significant players include Charzer, Delta Electronics, Mass-Tech, ABB, and EVRE, reported Live Mint.