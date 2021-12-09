The year-end car sale has begun: Here are discounts, exchange offers you can avail till Dec 31

Now that 2021 is in its final month, from India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors, Honda and Hyundai, automobile manufacturers have announced lucrative end of the year deals and discounts on their vehicles.

This comes after several automakers said they are planning to hike the prices of vehicles from January 2022 in the wake of the ongoing chip shortage that has led to slow production despite high demand.

If you are planning to buy a car, now is a good time. Here are some deals and discounts various automakers are offering:

Hyundai

Although, no offers are yet out on Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV models this month, here's what you can save upon:

The Santro and i20 are available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are available with discounts worth up to Rs 50,000.

Offers include cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discounts.

No cash discounts for the CNG variants.

Tata Motors

No benefits are available on the Tata Punch and Tata Altroz variants this month. This is what is on offer:

Exchange discount worth Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000 on all variants of the Harrier, except the Dark Edition models.

Buyers can avail exchange discount worth up to Rs 40,000 on all variants of the Safari, except for the Gold Edition.

The Tigor is available at a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange discount worth Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 10,000.

Nexon is available at an exchange discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Nexon EV is being offered with a Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 exchange discount for the XZ+ Lux, XZ+ variant simultaneously.

Maruti Suzuki also has some attractive discounts on its cars. Here's what you avail on its NEXA range of cars:

Maruti Ignis is available at a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 this month, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500.

Baleno has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Ciaz is available at a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model – S-Cross – is coming with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Other than these, discounts are also available on Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso in the range of Rs 10,000-30,000.

Honda

Honda Amaze is available at a discount of Rs 15,000, a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

You can buy a Honda City (4th generation) at a discount of Rs 22,000, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda WR-V is available at a discount of Rs 28,000, an exchange offer at Rs 10,000, a loyalty bonus at Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.