Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, each of the transportation domains witnessed accelerated change. From restricted movements to controlled private mobility, the pandemic has impacted the mobility sector the most. With uncertainties around and innovative technologies at disposal, the automotive industry is experiencing the largest transformation in history. The transformation is so huge that the automotive industry is now being called the automotive industry.

To understand this transition and the ‘Future of Mobility In The New Normal’, an Executive Round Table was recently organised as a part of the CNBC-TV18’s Auto Digital Solutions Expo powered by AWS.

Moderated by Madhu Ganguly,

(Global & Strategic Accounts - India Lead, AWS), the panellists included Bill Foy, (Director - Worldwide Automotive Specialist Solutions, AWS), Rajesh Uppal, (Executive Director – Information Technology, Safety, Human Resource, and Education & Training, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.), Vikram Janaki Raman, (Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group), G.K. Senthil, (EVP and CTO, Toyota Connected India Pvt. Ltd.), and Naveen Dachuri (Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Yulu Bike).

The panel discussion covered various interesting aspects of the future of mobility in terms of technology, tech adoption & management, importance of data, use of cloud, and the need for reskilling the workforce. Connected universe by OEMS was another important agenda in the discussion where the speakers talked on how the OEMs which are competing with each other will become partners and the competition will start between platforms in the mobility landscape.

Trends In Mobility

The panel discussion began with exploring the emerging trends in mobility, particularly in the post-pandemic era and shift in consumer behaviour and expectations. While the panellists agreed that the durable trends in the mobility industry have been the same over the years, they reiterated the technology-led transformation as the new addition.

Talking about the trends in mobility, Vikram Janaki Raman, Managing Director & Partner, BCG, said, “The first among the trends is the growing expectation of deep personalization. Consumers today are used to a high degree of personalization and they are now expecting the same from their mobility service providers. The second fundamental shift is the change in consumer mindset from ownership of automobiles to consumption of mobility. And the third one is what comes along with the new technologies that we are adopting at an unprecedented rate.”

“The durable trends of sustainability, safety, convenience, and personalization are pretty consistent. What really is changing is the technology side.”, added Bill Foy, Director - Worldwide Automotive Specialist Solutions, AWS, emphasizing the digital shift.

Data At The Core

With digital transformation at the forefront, the panellists were in unison about data as the foundation of all mobility businesses in the future. Stress was laid on data being the core in the road ahead to an autonomous future. Apart from offering insights for improving convenience and security for consumers, data opens up immense possibilities for OEMs as well. Using data for offering prescriptive services in areas like vehicle health prognostics, driver behaviour, demand management services, and fuel consulting, etc. will bring a remarkable change in the user experience and innovative services in the years to come.

Not only this, data will transform the mobility industry by creating a greater speed of development for autonomous features for safety, provide a higher level of personalization, and lead optimised usage of energy for sustainability.

Cloud As The Differentiator

As the future of mobility is heading towards making cars like smartphones where they are fresh and up to date with the latest technologies, cloud comes as an advantage. Agility and speed are the main benefits of moving to the cloud. Additionally, the cloud also allows non-cloud native companies to reinvent themselves.

With data and cloud in the picture, the road opens up for platforms and partnerships in the sector. Primarily the companies can be customer-focused and then be hyper-focused where they can differentiate themselves in the market. And ultimately, they can partner in areas that they do not need to be differentiated, leading to a better and connected future.

Talking about different use cases, customer experience, and platforms that connect OEMs and customers, the panellists shared their experiences and offered deep insight into CASE - connectivity, autonomous driving technologies, shared ownership models, and electrification. Talking about their perspective, the speakers delved deeper into consumer trends driving mobility, and how cloud enables rapid innovation and rapid time-to-market, data security, and smart seamless customer experience to give a clearer picture of what mobility will look like in the future.

This is a partnered post.