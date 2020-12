Known for curating unbeatable and unmatchable premium cars, Audi now enters into the other end of the spectrum with its most affordable offering yet in the form of Audi Q2.

The Audi Q2 is engineered to provide a thrilling driving experience. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2”. This explicitly signifies that the company is confident that this sixth launch of the year will not only increase the Audi portfolio but give the Indian customer base an array of choices.

A Statement Piece

The Audi Q2 comes in a conspicuous design. The bold Singleframe grille, stunning roofline, and sporty spoiler are some of the key design highlights of this compact yet premium model. The grille in octagonal design and four chrome rings embellished on the grille with a criss-cross structure reminds one of the signature Audi Q family design. Adding to its beauty is the intermittent use of Y-shape in the LED headlamp and tail light cluster.

A low roof design with far greater width also give the Audi Q2 its muscular stance. The Audi Q2 is 1548 mm tall, 1805 mm wide, 4318 mm long, and has a wheelbase of 2593 mm, and the high shoulder line converging into a long roof spoiler and diffuser give it a sporty appeal.

Impressive & Smart Inside Out

Empowered with several smart technologies the Audi Q2 gives the feel of a car designed for the future. The virtual cockpit screen comes in a classic and dynamic display and can exhibit detailed data. Make the most of the different features and technologies that come in Audi Q2 using the easy to operate MMI system. It offers controls using natural language operation and built-in MMI search. It is inlay LED ambient lighting that offers ten different colours that can be controlled using MMI.

At the centre of the console is the Audi phone box that offers wireless charging. There are also 2 C-type USB ports for rear passengers for easy charging and connectivity. Enhancing the connectivity experience is the Audi smartphone interface that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the high-resolution TFT MMI. This fully digital instrument cluster can double up for many things providing unique and fun experiences.

Connect, access apps on the MMI menu with ease and be entertained as the Audi Q2 comes with a powerful sound system. Featuring 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer, and six-channel amplifier, it takes the audio experience to the next level. Lastly, but certainly not the least, the Audi Q2 also features Audi Connect, an app that enables a completely customisable driving experience among other awesome features from the world of Audi.

Unmatched Comfort & Driving Experience

Along with being a powerhouse of technology and smart features, the Audi Q2 is unmatched when it comes to comfort. With a high entry and seating position, it ensures perfect visibility. The driver seat position is also such that it offers optimum visibility making the driving experience amazingly comfortable. A car designed for driving enthusiasts, the Audi Q2 comes with a power-packed engine. The 2.0 Litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine creates 320 Nm torque and 190 PS of power. This car can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.5 seconds.

Enhancing its performance is the 7-speed-dual-clutch-transmission that makes changing gears a breeze. Experience the traction and grip that comes with the quattro Permanent all-wheel-drive system. Great around the corners the suspension and chassis are on point as well, and brakes offer good feedback too.

An Epitome of Luxury

Step into luxury with the comfort key feature, customize the temperature according to passenger and driver convenience with the 2-zone air conditioner and enjoy the drive. Starting at INR 34,99,000 ex-showroom, this luxury all-rounder is coming with a complimentary “Peace of Mind” offer. Get a 5-year comprehensive service package with 2+3 years extended warranty, 2+3 years roadside assistance and an exchange bonus of INR 1.25 lakhs.

Perfect for city and adventure trips, the smart and compact Audi Q2 from the house of Audi is sure to strike a chord with the young and progressive. As Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India comments, “the characterful design, plush interior, and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive.”

For those looking for a compact and luxurious car that delivers a flawless driving experience with expandable luggage room, the Audi Q2 should make it to the top of your list of cars to consider.